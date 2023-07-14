Mafia massacres, “non-interest-bearing loans” appear, 500 thousand euros in the account of Dell’Utri’s wife from Berlusconi

The investigation into mafia massacres of 1993 and possible connections with Berlusconi And Dell’Utri who is carrying on the Prosecutor of Florencefocuses on money moving. The former senator “forgot” to communicate i transfers by Berlusconi between 2021 and 2022. In particular, on 19 May 2021 and 14 January 2022 – report Repubblica and il Fatto – he received a “donation of modest value” in five wire transfers from 90 thousand euros the one. For a total of 450 thousand. Starting from January 2022 Berlusconi began to give Dell’Utri as a gift 30 thousand euros per month. The thesis of the magistrates is that this money was used by the former prime minister for pay for silence of his former right-hand man. Il Fatto explains that at the center of the new assessment there are two payments. The first is a “non-interest bearing loan” arranged by Silvio Berlusconi. 500 thousand euros arrived on the account of his wife Miranda Rats on July 23, 2020.

According to the prosecutors, Dell’Utri would have circumvented the provisions of the law which he should have respected after the 2014 conviction for external competition in a mafia association. In the records – continues Il Fatto – there is also an interception in which Berlusconi’s accountant Giuseppe Spinelli and an official of the Ubi bank speak, asking for clarifications on the bank transfer. The most serious accusation is of course that of being the “external principals” of the massacres of 1993. According to the search decree Dell’Utri would have instigated and urged the boss Giuseppe they gravitate “to organize and implement the massacre campaign and, in any case, to continue it”. He would have done so “in order to help create the conditions for the affirmation of Forza Italiafounded by Berlusconi, to which Dell’Utri actively contributed”, say the investigators.

