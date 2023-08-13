An investigation has been launched into the death of a Pakistani Sherpa in late July on K2, the second highest mountain in the world. A spokesman for the Pakistan Alpine club reports this on Saturday. The death of Mohammed Hassan caused a lot of commotion in recent days. Dozens of alpinists are said to have stepped over the fallen man in their attempt to reach the top of the famous mountain. Among them is the Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila, who is just attempting a record attempt.

