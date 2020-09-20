Highlights: Violation of rules in the purchase and sale of plot, increased trouble for Mukhtar Ansari’s family

Case filed against Mukhtar Ansari’s wife and two sons, investigation continues

Continuous action is being taken by the Yogi government on Mukhtar Ansari & Family

Ghazipur

In Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, the district administration has found violation of rules in the purchase and sale of plots in an investigation of Ghazal Hotel built under Sadar Tehsil. In fact, the land on the Mohammadpur belt on which Mukhtar Ansari’s family built his hotel using his clout is marked as barren land. A case has been registered in this case against Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsa Ansari and his two sons (Abbas and Omar Ansari). Now the problems of Mukhtar as well as his family are increasing.

The plot was unofficially given by Ravindra, Srikanth and Nandlal on 29 April 2005 to Abbas Ansari and Omar Ansari. In the event of Mukhtar’s two sons becoming minors at that time, the land was transferred to Ansario, making his wife Aafsa Ansari a protector.

The Ansaris showed this effect here

Not only this, the land of Gata number 98 and Gata number 99 is also owned by Syed Qaiser Hussain, Zafar Abbas Syed Sadiq Hussain (who hails from Khodipur in the district) on 23 September 2005 in favor of AFSA Ansari wife Mukhtar Ansari Land transfer was done. Its renaming was also done illegally on 30 June 2005. Gata number 100 on which Chandrasen Vishwakarma illegally executed the sale of 2 bighas of land of Abbas Ansari on 29 August 2000 and then on 29 August 2000 only in favor of Omar Ansari in Gata No. 100. However, the sale of both land was not agreed upon. Nevertheless, the Ansaris had registered their names in the Assessment Register of the Municipality under their influence.

A case was filed against these people

Ravindra Nath Sharma resident Mauja Gori tehsil Mohammadabad, Srikanth resident Mauja tehsil Zaman, Nandlal resident Mauja Arsadpur police station Jangipur, Abbas Ansari resident Yusufpur tehsil Mohammadabad, Umar Ansari resident Yusufpur Tehsil Mohammadabad Resident Yusufpur Tehsil Mohammadabad, Sayyid Kaiser Hussain resident Khudipur Police Station Kotwali Tehsil Sadar, Zafar Abbas resident Khodipura Nakhas Police Station Kotwali Ghazipur, Syed Sadiq Hussain Resident Khodipura Nakhas Police Station Kotwali Ghazipur, Shivnath Singh resident Rasulpur Ghazipur resident of Chandulal Gajipur, Chandrasen Niwapur resident of Rasulpur Gwalipur An FIR has been lodged against Ghazipur under Section 420, 423, 465, 467, 468, 471, 474, 477A, ​​120B IPC at Police Station Kotwali Ghazipur.