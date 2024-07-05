The Investigative Committee has opened a case after 18 residents of Spassk-Dalny were poisoned by drinking water

Investigators have opened a criminal case over the poisoning of 18 residents of Spassk-Dalny in Primorsky Krai with tap water. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia.

An investigation has been launched under Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”). The causes of the emergency are being determined, forensic examinations have been ordered, and the victims and witnesses are being questioned.

According to the investigation, employees of the unitary enterprise responsible for the supply of drinking water failed to ensure its quality. As a result of drinking water that did not meet sanitary and epidemiological standards, 18 residents of the Lazo Spassk-Dalny microdistrict were hospitalized with signs of poisoning.

