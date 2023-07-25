Investigators opened a criminal case due to an attempted attack by Ukrainian drones in Moscow

Investigators opened a criminal case because of an attempted attack by Ukrainian drones on July 24 on Moscow. About the start of the investigation TASS reported to law enforcement.

The police are looking for those involved in the crime.

The drone attack on Moscow took place on the night of July 24. One device hit a non-residential high-rise building near Likhachev Avenue, the other a few minutes later fell on a building near Komsomolsky Prospekt. There were no serious damages or casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW) and crashed.