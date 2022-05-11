Investigation Irene Pivetti, Milan prosecutor asks for trial

The Milan public prosecutor has asked for an indictment for Irene Pivetti and and five others under investigation as part of a GdF investigation into tax fraud and money laundering. The request comes about ten days after the interrogation in which the former president of the Chamber, defended by the lawyer Filippo Cocco, answered the questions of the prosecutor Giovanni Tarzia, owner of the investigations coordinated by the adjunct Laura Pedio. A comparison – from what has been learned – that has not changed the reading of the facts of the magistrates who have therefore decided to pursue criminal prosecution.

Isolani Racing Team, debts of over five million

The preliminary hearing, the date of which has not yet been fixed, will be held before the judge Fabrizio Filice. According to the investigation of the economic-financial police unit of the Fiamme Gialle, Pivetti would have participated in a series of commercial operations dating back to April 2016 that would have avoided theIsolani Racing Team to comply with the tax authorities with which the company was indebted for over five million euros. Among these, the purchase of three Ferrari Gran Turismo worth 1.1 million euros and the team logo. The cars and the brand were then in turn resold by companies attributable to Pivetti to other parties. On the proceeds deriving from the disposals, a tax fraud of approximately 4 million euros would have been committed.

Read also:

Mediobanca on the eve of the quarterly report: Caltagirone’s plans. EXCLUSIVE

Caradonna (Milan Accountants): “Tax debt increases”

Russian gas, Scaroni: “Goodbye in three years, with Italian and renewable fields”

Melons President of the Republic. When and how, there is a plan. There he is

Camera, FdI presidentialism rejected. Compact center right

Prince Charles in Parliament for the Queen’s Speech, replaces Regina for the first time since ’63. VIDEO

Cybertech Europe 2022, Digital Platforms supports the initiative

Bayer: first quarter net profit + 57.5% sales + 14.3%

Intesa Sanpaolo, the Savings Museum celebrates its first 10 years of activity