He INAI The Institute has announced that it will begin an investigation into the possible disclosure of personal data. In its statement, the Institute stressed that companies that handle personal data are legally obliged to comply with protection principles and duties, ensuring security measures against damage, loss, alteration, destruction and unauthorized access. They emphasize that such companies must implement and maintain robust security measures to protect their customers’ data. Protection must cover everything from the collection to the storage and processing of information, preventing any misuse.

The agency reminds users that they can report any misuse of their personal data through various channels such as telephone, email or in person. The institution urges those affected to report any suspicion of violation of their privacy rights. The hacking of Ticketmaster highlights the importance of protecting personal data and the need for companies to adopt effective security measures. The research of the INAI seeks to ensure that necessary actions are taken to protect user privacy and prevent future incidents of this type.

Author’s note: Thank goodness I have a BBVA card and they don’t accept it for payment on that website. I think I’ll stick with the conventional payment method, that is, at the box office or Ticketmaster center.