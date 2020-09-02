The disciplinary commission of the National Rugby League (LNR) has opened an investigation targeting Stade Français after the postponement of the Top 14 resumption match scheduled for Friday against Bordeaux-Bègles.

“There is absolutely nothing to hide”, defends Wednesday, September 2 on franceinfo Thomas Lombard, general manager of Stade Français Paris Rugby, following the opening of an investigation by the disciplinary commission of the National Rugby League (LNR) against the club. This procedure follows the postponement of the opening poster of the 2019-2020 Top 14 championship, Stade Français-Union Bordeaux-Bègles, initially scheduled for Friday, due to lack of staff ready to play on the side of the Ile-de-France rugby club.

More than 30 players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the club. According to Stade Français, only two forwards out of the entire workforce were “fit to play”, due to the delay in physical preparation by these infected people.

franceinfo: How do you react to the fact that the disciplinary committee is investigating the management of the coronavirus by the Stade Français?

Thomas Lombard: There is absolutely nothing to hide. We have a contamination that took place during our preparation course in Nice (July 29 to August 5). One or two players in our squad probably contracted the virus just before leaving for the camp. The day before departure, the entire group had been taken for the PCR test, the entire group was negative. So it has comforted us in maintaining this internship. When we have tests that unfortunately do not immediately detect contagion, we can get to this type of inconvenience.

The National Rugby League had set up several protocols this summer to avoid contamination during preparation. Do you feel you have respected them?

We respected them. We had a protected area for the team, that is to say a floor reserved for players, living spaces completely cut off from other areas of the hotel, no proximity to the few customers who stayed in this hotel. Health security measures have been observed. The problem is really the detection which, because it takes a certain amount of time, has allowed one or more cases in our workforce to slip through.

Wasn’t this NRL protocol supposed to prevent contamination between players?

From the moment you play rugby, you go on an internship, the players spend time together. You have 40 or 50 players together in the same room – because we think together about what we are going to do – these are not necessarily the ideal conditions. This kind of internship, all the Top 14 teams did this summer. It is a primordial moment, especially when we have just lived three or four months during which we could not work together. We felt that this moment was essential in the construction of our season.

Did the NRL ask you to provide supporting documents for this investigation?

We provided all the tests we could do to the NRL medical committee. We gave a whole lot of information that was transmitted to us by the health authorities in Nice, which highlighted the fact that at the time of our internship, the PACA region had a few cases, but more concentrated in Marseille. There was no alarming situation in Nice. We provided the hotel’s guarantees regarding the health bubble that we were able to put in place to welcome our players.

We canceled all the oppositions and the work we had planned to do with the Nice club, our partner, to protect our players.Thomas Lombardto franceinfo

All activities planned for this internship have been kept to a minimum.

The Stade-Français – Bordeaux-Bègles match could be played on the weekend of September 26 and 27, but that will still depend on whether UBB qualifies for the European Challenge or not. The opening match on Friday will be Montpellier-Pau. The broadcaster Canal has taken the lead and planned two posters every Friday and every Sunday evening, in the event of a postponement of one of the two matches. Those of next Sunday (September 6) must oppose Clermont to Toulouse and Brive to Bayonne.

