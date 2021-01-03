What would the pangolin say? If he was gifted with thoughts, how would the plantigrade observe the arrival of investigators from the World Health Organization (WHO), Monday, January 4, in China? The latter had not yet set foot on Chinese soil and some of them were already suspected of collusion. China, as usual, is accused of not playing the game.

Responsible for investigating the origins of Sars-CoV-2 one year after the appearance of the virus, the dozen scientists will spend two weeks in quarantine before devoting themselves, for four weeks, to their research. Because, despite the deaths of 1.8 million people around the world and advances in vaccine research, no one has yet managed to go back to the root of the problem, to determine how the new coronavirus appeared and has been transmitted to humans. An essential point to ward off – or at least prepare for – the next epidemics.

Sarcasms and suspicions

Halfway between mystery and anticipation novels, all the theories – even the most fanciful – have sprinkled the year 2020. Against a backdrop of neocolonial exoticism, the Huanan seafood market, in the heart of the megalopolis of Wuhan, fed all the fantasies. As of January 2020, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, recognizes that illegal sales of wild animals do take place in the market before being “completely” banned a month later. Camel, rat, fox, crocodile, wolf cub, salamander, peacock, snake, porcupine… You will find everything in this hall. Without being able to say whether game was at the origin of a pandemic that has become global, the information feeds sarcasm and suspicion about a country with strange culinary habits.

An intermediate host not found

For now, scientists agree that the natural reservoir of the virus is a species of bat found in southern China and India. The hypothesis of transmission to humans from mysterious symptoms, similar to those of Covid-19, detected in 2012, among workers at a disused mine in Tongguan (Shaanxi, north-west), frequented by the famous nocturnal mammal, is enjoying some popularity on social networks and is the subject of debate among researchers. The intermediate host who would have transmitted Covid-19 to humans remains untraceable. If he was able to participate in the transmission of the epidemic, the market is no longer considered to be the zero point, it being understood that four of the first five cases had not gone to the hall.

Map the circuits

At the same time, People’s Daily ensure that “All the available evidence shows that the coronavirus did not appear in Wuhan”. Where then? Throughout the past year, Chinese health authorities have tracked down traces of the virus present on imported frozen products. According to the WHO, however, there is “No evidence that people can catch Covid-19 from food or food packaging”. Traces of viruses detected on equipment used to process imported salmon, Brazilian beef and chicken, Argentinian pork and Indian fish make it possible to map the circuits of globalization but not of the contamination: no employees in contact with these products has not tested positive.

Propaganda goes viral

As China tries to restore its image and the hawks of the Trump administration evoke a “Chinese virus”, the theory of an American origin of the new coronavirus is almost immediately swept aside. For the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the American athletes present at the military Olympics in October 2019 in Wuhan could have introduced Sars-CoV-2 in China. Last May, several French athletes revealed to have suffered symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 after their participation in these Games. The propaganda goes viral when a month earlier, to ward off criticism of its own management of the epidemic, Washington opens an investigation into a manipulation of the Wuhan P4 laboratory that would have allowed the virus to be spread. Clearly, a biological weapon.

A laboratory accident?

To put an end to the wave of global conspiracy, the researchers invite to scientifically examine all the hypotheses in order, perhaps, to dismantle them. In one CNRS article, the virologist Étienne Decroly notes: “Until this intermediate virus has been identified and its genome sequenced, the question of the origin of Sars-CoV-2 will remain unresolved. Because, in the absence of evidence concerning the last animal intermediate before human contamination, some authors suggest that this virus could have crossed the species barrier following a laboratory accident or be of synthetic origin. “

However, according to him, the laboratory accident following the contamination of an employee is not totally to be excluded, “Insofar as the Sars-CoV which emerged in 2003 left laboratories at least four times during experiments. In addition, it should be noted that the coronaviruses were widely studied in laboratories close to the area of ​​emergence of Sars-CoV-2 which wanted, among other things, to understand the mechanisms of crossing the species barrier ”. Suspicious weather number 1, the pangolin can be reassured. Analyzes carried out on Malaysian individuals who have never entered China have long cleared the small scale animal.