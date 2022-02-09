ROME. The Florence public prosecutor has asked for the indictment of 15 suspects, of which 4 are companies, as part of the investigation into the Open foundation. Among these the senator and leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi and the deputies Maria Elena Boschi and Luca Lotti. The former premier is accused of illegal party funding together with the lawyer Alberto Bianchi, former president of the Open Foundation, the entrepreneur Marco Carrai and Patrizio Donnini, Maria Elena Boschi and Luca Lotti. Two episodes of corruption for the exercise of the function, both of which are challenged to the honorable Pd Luca Lotti, former member of the board of directors of the foundation and a figure of the government between 2014 and 2017, a period in which, according to the accusations, it would be used for regulatory provisions favorable to the companies that had financed Open, Toto Costruzioni and British American Tobacco. The accusations also include an episode of alleged self-laundering and trafficking in illicit flu.

Offenses disputed

Therefore, among the crimes contested in various capacities in the investigation, there are illicit financing of parties, corruption, money laundering, trafficking of influences. The Honorable Luca Lotti would have done his best to have regulatory provisions approved in Parliament in favor of the motorway concessionaire Toto Costruzioni spa and for this reason the Florence public prosecutor accuses him of corruption in the investigation into the Open foundation. It is specified in the notice of conclusion of the investigations. According to the deputy prosecutor Luca Turco and the deputy Antonino Nastasi, owners of the investigations, Lotti, at the time of the events undersecretary to the Prime Minister and secretary of the CIPE (Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning), would have obtained in exchange for these ‘attentions’ funding for the foundation. In particular, as a reward for Lotti’s work, the Toto group would have paid the then president of Open, lawyer Alberto Bianchi, 800,000 euros for a fictitious professional service. Of this sum, Bianchi would then have paid 200,000 euros to the Open and another 200,000 to the committee for the Yes to the referendum on constitutional reform. For this episode, in addition to Lotti, Bianchi, the entrepreneur Patrizio Donnini and Alfonso Toto, as referent of Toto Costruzioni, are accused of corruption. Still in relation to the same episode, Toto is also charged with the crime of illegal party financing. Both Alfonso Toto and Patrizio Donnini also have to answer for the accusation of trafficking in illicit competing influences: for the accusation, Donnini, he would have made Toto pay around 1 million euros for his illicit mediation with Luca Lotti. The money, according to the prosecutors, was paid through Renexia spa (Toto group) to Immobil Green srl managed by Donnini. The latter, also accused of self-laundering, to mask the origin of the money, would have used part of the sum received in two companies active in the tourism sector and in real estate purchases.

Leopolda

In the investigation into the Open Foundation, the former secretary of the Democratic Party and now the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi is charged with the crime of illegal party financing as the ‘de facto’ director of the foundation itself. The prosecutors of Florence write this in the notice of conclusion of the investigations notified in these hours. The same accusation is made against the former president Alberto Bianchi and the members of the board of directors Bianchi, Marco Carrai, Luca Lotti and Maria Elena Boschi. For the accusation, between 2014 and 2018 in the Open cashier, which allegedly acted as a party articulation, more than 3.5 million euros would have arrived in violation of public funding for the parties. “The Leopolda was not the manifestation of a current or a part of the Democratic Party, but a place of freedom, without flags and with all the funding provided for by the law on foundations. When the criminal judge wants to decide the forms of politics we are faced with a dangerous encroachment for the separation of powers. They want a political trial for politics, we will ask for justice in the courtrooms, ”said Matteo Renzi, commenting in the Senate on the end of the investigation into the Open investigation.