TASS: the investigation into the murder of the first head of the DPR Zakharchenko is completed

The investigation of the criminal case on the murder of the first head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko was completed, it was reported TASS in law enforcement agencies.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that the case of the murder of a politician as a result of an explosion in the Separ restaurant in Donetsk was investigated by the department of the Investigative Committee for the DPR, other details were not given.

In 2022, it became known that the organizers paid five million rubles to the murderer of the first head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Zakharchenko. This value was revealed by an employee of the Security Council of Ukraine (SBU) Oleksandr Kiyashchenko.

Alexander Zakharchenko died on August 31, 2018. In 2019, the investigation established the organizers, perpetrators and customers of the murder – they were high-ranking citizens of Ukraine and other states.