Ukrainian Interior Minister Klimenko Did Not Rule Out Russian Traces in Farion’s Murder

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Ukraine Igor Klimenko named the main versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion, committed on Friday, July 19.

Among them, the minister listed Farion’s personal hostility and socio-political activities.

Law enforcement officials are considering several motives for the murder, including social/political activity and personal enmity. Investigators are also not ruling out a “Russian trace” in the murder. Igor Klimenko Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

In addition, law enforcement officials do not rule out that the murder was a contract killing. A number of examinations have been ordered for the case, including a ballistic one.

The killer has still not been found

At first, the attack on the ex-deputy was classified as attempted premeditated murder. However, after Farion’s death in hospital, the National Police of Ukraine reclassified it as premeditated murder.

According to Klimenko, nothing is known about the shooter at the moment, and the search for him continues. The National Police is taking all necessary measures to identify and detain the attacker, who could face up to 15 years in prison.

Farion died in hospital after surgery

Iryna Farion, 60, was hospitalized in a Lviv hospital after the assassination attempt in a critical condition “on the verge of life and death.” An unknown person shot her in the temple.

At the hospital, she underwent primary surgical treatment of the head and was connected to a ventilator in a state of deep cerebral coma. However, she could not be saved.

Iryna Farion was a member of the Verkhovna Rada in 2012-2014 and is a member of the Ukrainian nationalist party Svoboda. She has repeatedly spoken out against the use of the Russian language in Ukraine and has also stated that Russian-speaking servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are not Ukrainians.