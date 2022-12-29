The Public Prosecutor’s Office has registered two managers of the structure and of the technical management of the athletes in the register. Cell phones confiscated

Two managers of the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy in Desio are being investigated by the Monza Public Prosecutor’s Office with the hypothesis of the crime of ill-treatment of two former athletes of the rhythmic national team. This was announced by the judicial office headed by prosecutor Claudio Gittardi. The two suspects had their mobile phones seized, and according to the Corriere against this provision they filed an appeal with the Monza review court.

The investigation — After the statements made in the press, the Monza prosecutor’s office initially opened a file without any hypothesis of crime or suspects on the alleged revelations of two former athletes of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, Nina Corradini and Anna Basta. The two had spoken of vexatious behavior and psychological abuse suffered during competitive sporting activity in the center of Desio – from 3 November under the commissioner of Federginnastica – with particular reference to impositions and prohibitions on the consumption of food and drink, body weight checks and humiliations suffered in the event of behavior deemed inappropriate. See also Lionel Messi, scammed?: he bought a millionaire mansion that would not have a license

The testimonials — On November 14th, the two former gymnasts were heard in the Public Prosecutor’s Office where they confirmed what had already been reported in the press and reported in detail the context in which the abuses would have occurred, their duration and recurrence over time and the alleged perpetrators of the individual behaviors with particular reference to the system of strict rules linked to competitive sports, of national and international importance. With these elements, the investigating office has entered in the register of suspects two responsible both for the structure and technical management of the athletes and for the specific conduct of ill-treatment.

