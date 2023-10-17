Genoa – The case of the investigation into the disputed inheritance of the elderly Mariangela Toncini, in which Maria Valeria Valerio, lawyer and wife of the regional councilor Ferruccio Sansa, is investigated, lands in the Regional Council. In the first session since the involvement of the wife of the former opposition gubernatorial candidate emerged, the story was brought up in the chamber at the beginning of the debate. As soon as the general discussion opened, Sansa asked for an account of the written answers that were provided to him regarding two questions he had submitted to clarify the trip of the governor Giovanni Toti to Singapore, where the Ligurian president met the leaders of PSA, the giant of logistics and dealer in the port of Genoa.

“I’m sorry that President Toti isn’t here, I introduced two questions with an immediate response about his glorious trip to Singapore to see Ferrari but then I transformed them into written questions – began Sansa – I received the answers and there are inconsistencies, not to mention untruths. I propose that the group leaders talk about this topic, about the fact that there is a minimum of truth in the written answers”.

An intervention that caused more than a buzz in the chamber and the reaction of the President of the Regional Council Gianmarco Medusei: “He cannot do so based on the regulation. If he is not satisfied with the written answers, make proposals or press releases but he had it in 7 days the written response” explained the Northern League representative.

Immediately afterwards the group leader of the Toti List, Angelo Vaccarezza, took the floorwhich introduced the theme of the judicial investigation involving Sansa’s wife with words clearly inspired by sarcasm.

“It seems right to me to express full solidarity with councilor Sansa, unfortunately due to events concerning his family he has often ended up in the newspapers and in the media pillory, and there are those who are marching against it – the words of the faithful Totiano – I think it is right to tell him to hold on, not to resign and that our group will never use this event for political battles”

Immediately afterwards it was Sansa himself who replied: “There is a rhetorical figure in which everything is said by saying nothing, I thank Vaccarezza for his solidarity but I don’t need it – the reply of the opposition councilor – I have the utmost confidence in the judiciary, and I am struck by the fact that certain news comes out in the aftermath of some acts I have done” said Sansa, referring to the resignation request she had made regarding the regional vice-president Alessandro Piana, for his alleged involvement in coca-based and escort parties. “I wanted to come and demonstrate that I was absolutely not uncomfortable, even if I believe that attacking a politician for matters concerning a family member is one of the lowest points one can reach. I trust in the truth and I am very calm” concluded Sansa.