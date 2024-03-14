Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/14/2024 – 21:02

The process that investigates those responsible for the murder of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes reached the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The investigation seeks to find out who ordered the deaths.

Six years ago, on March 14, 2018, the councilor and her driver were shot inside the car they were traveling in in the central region of Rio de Janeiro.

The investigation is under judicial secrecy and it is still not possible to obtain details about the reasons that led the Federal Police (PF) and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), where the case was being processed, to send the case to the Supreme Court.

In criminal matters, the STF is responsible for judging authorities with privileged jurisdiction in the Court, such as federal deputies and senators. Thus, one of the justifications for sending the investigation may be the mention of the name of an authority with jurisdiction in the Court. However, the reason for the investigation was not confirmed by the Federal Police.

In another case regarding the investigation, retired military police officer Ronnie Lessa must be taken to a popular jury. He is accused of being one of the perpetrators of the murders.

Earlier today, in the center of Rio, family, friends and other victims of violence protested against the crime, which continues to this day without clarification on the perpetrators.