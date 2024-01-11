Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2024 – 21:22

The Legal Medical Institute (IML) pointed out that the cause of death of influencer Carlos Henrique Medeiros, 26, who was found dead and buried in the backyard of a house in Itapecerica da Serra, metropolitan region of São Paulo, on the 30th, was due to cocaine overdose. The young man was there spending the Christmas festivities when he had a sudden illness in the early hours of December 25th.

The results of the toxicological and necroscopic tests were released this Thursday, 10th, by police chief Luis Roberto Faria Hellmeister, head of the Itapecerica da Serra police station. The death due to drug use is in line with the version presented by the couple Caroline dos Santos Melo, aged 24, and Renan José Pinheiro, aged 28, who were preventively arrested on suspicion of murder.

In the version of Caroline and Renan, owners of the house, the influencer would have died in the early hours of December 25 after ingesting cocaine and feeling unwell while having sex with a 16-year-old teenager, Caroline's sister.

Scared by Carlos Henrique's death, they claim that the trio buried the victim at Renan's request and also claim that they were afraid of losing custody of their children if the Guardianship Council discovered that there were drugs in the house.

“We panicked. Everyone was desperate trying to save him. Nobody thought at the time (about calling for help). And there are also my children, there were minors there (in the house). It was out of fear of losing my children to the Guardianship Council”, said Carolina dos Santos, in a press interview. She is a mother of three children and is seven months pregnant.

According to delegate Hellmeister, the amount of 31 milligrams per liter of blood was found in the influencer's body. “This amount is a shock, the coroner told me. It wouldn't even be necessary to make an effort. He could sit on the couch and die,” said the police chief.

Preliminary information indicated that there were no marks of violence on the corpse, just bruises from Carlos Henrique falling to the ground after feeling ill. According to the suspects, sexual intercourse took place in the bathroom of the house.

“We already expected this result to be given in the report. We didn’t kill him, nor me, nor my husband, ever”, said Carolina.

With the reports, Caroline dos Santos Melo and Renan José Pinheiro will be released, but will be charged with the crime of concealing a corpse. The minor will be held liable for an infraction. “They could have been free from this a long time ago, but they didn't call anyone to help,” Hellmeister said.

After burying the influencer, Renan and Caroline leave the house where Carlos Henrique was buried. The property became the target of vandalism after the case came to light and the couple decided to hand themselves over to the police on December 31st. “I had a very difficult 12 days,” said Caroline.

Chief Hellmeister stated that he will keep the couple at the police station for security reasons. In addition to their house being damaged, he understands that Renan and Caroline are likely to suffer attacks on the street. “We will contact the relatives to determine where they will be taken.”

Carlos Henrique Medeiros was an influencer and maintained a YouTube channel, where he had more than 1.8 million followers.