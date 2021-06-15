A five-year-old boy died due to injuries in a hospital in the Novoanninsky district of the Volgograd region; the Investigative Committee suspects that the child could have been beaten. This was announced on Tuesday, June 15, by the press service. departments…

According to her, the child was admitted to a medical facility on Monday morning with a traumatic brain injury. The boy died on the same day. According to his stepmother, he allegedly fell from a tree a week ago and only on Monday did not feel well.

“Thanks … to a complex of investigative actions, including interrogations of relatives and neighbors, it was established that the boy could have received a fatal injury not only during a fall, but also from the actions of other persons,” the message says.

It is noted that four more children are being raised in the family, including two from her husband’s first marriage. The family was not registered. Children, according to the UK, are currently placed under the care of a relative. Investigators opened a criminal case under the article “causing grievous bodily harm, resulting in the death of the victim by negligence.”

