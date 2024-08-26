Texas.- A Latino civil rights group is asking the Justice Department to open an investigation into a series of raids targeting Latino pro-vote activists and political operatives as part of a sweeping election fraud investigation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, one of the nation’s oldest Latino civil rights organizations, said many of those targeted were Democratic leaders and election volunteers, and some were elderly residents in their 70s and 80s.

Gabriel Rosales, director of the group’s Texas chapter, said officers carrying out the raids took cellphones, computers and documents.

He called the raids “alarming” and said they were an effort to suppress Latino voters.

At a news conference Monday outside the attorney general’s offices in San Antonio, members of the group, known as LULAC, said they were filing a civil rights lawsuit with the U.S. Justice Department.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez announced that he would request a state Senate investigation into the raids.

These acts took place in counties near San Antonio and in southern Texas.

In a statement last week, Paxton, a Republican, said they were part of an “election integrity investigation” that began two years ago to address allegations of voter fraud and voter promotion.

His office said it would not comment on the matter because the investigation was ongoing.

That inquiry is being conducted by a unit in Paxton’s office, the Election Integrity Unit, which was created after former President Donald J. Trump began making false claims of fraud after the 2020 election and Republican-run states sought to crack down on the alleged election crime.

Experts have found that electoral fraud remains a rare occurrence.