The Dutch public prosecutor’s office said on Friday that the suspect arrested after a knife attack that killed one person and seriously injured another on Thursday evening in Rotterdam had a “terrorist motive.”

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office currently suspects that the 22-year-old man from Amersfoort committed murder and attempted murder with terrorist motives,” the prosecution said in a statement.

“The investigation conducted so far indicates that the suspect may have ideological motives,” the office added.

He warned that “the investigation is ongoing and other motives for the attack cannot be ruled out.”

Eyewitnesses said the young man attacked passersby with “two large knives” near the modern Erasmus Bridge, an area full of cafes and famous for sports training.

A 32-year-old man from Rotterdam was killed in the stabbing. A 33-year-old Swiss man was seriously injured and taken to hospital. The public prosecutor’s office confirmed on Friday that he had “left the hospital”.

The suspect was arrested after the attack and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The National News Agency quoted witnesses as saying that the young man apparently attacked individuals at random.