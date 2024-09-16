Police in Krasnodar have begun a preliminary investigation into the shooting incident

Law enforcement agencies have launched a preliminary investigation into the shooting incident in Krasnodar. This is stated in message in the Telegram channel of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

“A preliminary investigation is being conducted into the conflict with shooting on N.K. Baibakov Street. An investigative task force is working at the scene,” the department reported.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, September 16. It is alleged that the 35-year-old man reprimanded a passerby for swearing. In response, the passerby shot him with a traumatic pistol at least twice. The victim was taken to hospital. The police will soon give a legal assessment of the shooter’s actions.

