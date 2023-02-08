The search for those who shot down flight MH17 has not yielded any new suspects. The investigation points to an active role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the conflict that led to the disaster, but prosecution is not possible. The investigation is therefore halted

The international investigation team (JIT) announced this to relatives on Thursday. “The findings are not sufficient to prosecute new suspects,” said Digna van Boetzelaer, deputy chief public prosecutor, at a press conference.

In May 2018, the JIT already announced that the Buk missile used to down flight MH17 came from the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade in Russia. The weapon system had been transferred from Kursk to an agricultural field in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists from the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) fought against the Ukrainian army.

Last year, two Russians and a Ukrainian were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Netherlands. They were responsible in eastern Ukraine for bringing in, transporting and deploying the Russian Buk missile. See also Moscow attributes the deadly attack against its troops in Donetsk to its military phones

The JIT also investigated the crew of the Buk-Telar that shot down the Malaysia Airlines aircraft with 298 occupants on 17 July 2014. The investigation also focused on those responsible for supplying the anti-aircraft missile system to the separatists.

That investigation did not yield any new suspects to be prosecuted. Piet Ploeg, chairman of the MH17 aviation disaster foundation, reports this after being updated by the JIT. Relatives are disappointed.

Ordered

The three men convicted last November in the 2.5-year MH17 criminal trial – rebel leader Igor Girkin, his right-hand man Sergei Dubinsky and commander Leonid Chartchenko – were the ones who ‘ordered’ the Buk missile in Russia and then guided it in Eastern Ukraine.

The separatists needed a weapon system with which they could defend themselves against the attacks of the Ukrainian air force. At the time, the court in the Netherlands also stated that the perpetrators had mistakenly shot down a civilian aircraft. The intended target was a military aircraft. See also Russian fighter jet "accompanies" German Bundeswehr aircraft

The JIT investigated who made the decision to move the Buk missile from Russia to eastern Ukraine.