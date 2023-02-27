The Chinese TV channel CGTN restored and filmed the preparations for the sabotage at Nord Stream and the actual moment of the terrorist attack. Full reconstruction of events CGTN showed on Monday, February 27.

At the beginning of the investigation, the channel draws attention to the fact that American politicians have repeatedly stated that the Nord Streams will cease to exist if Russia introduces its army into the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, it is noted that the sabotage itself was being prepared for more than six months, and its organizers were Norway and the United States.

The video notes that about 190 days before the gas pipeline explosions, a special task force from the United States arrived in Norway, allegedly led by National Security Adviser to President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan. Representatives of the American administration and intelligence agencies held secret talks with their Norwegian counterparts. Their goal was to determine the place where an explosive device could be planted.

After that, according to the authors of the investigation, a US aircraft carrier was sent to Northern Europe, which was supposed to participate in the NATO naval exercises Baltops 2022. Then the exercises themselves started, during which American planes constantly circled over the place of the future sabotage. At times, the TV channel notes, they descended to a very low height.

Soon a group of Americans in civilian clothes arrived at the exercise area. They met with the Vice Admiral of the 6th Fleet, after which the divers made a deep-sea dive at the site of the future sabotage. Presumably, during this dive, explosives were installed on the Nord Streams. According to the TV channel, explosive devices were planted at a depth below 80 m. It took the saboteurs about six hours to complete this operation.

In the remaining days before the explosion, American helicopters flew over the place where the mines were laid. On the day of the sabotage, a sonar buoy was dropped there, which set off explosive devices attached to gas pipelines.

The creators of the video relied on an investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh, published on February 8. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine. The US and Norway deny any involvement.

On February 22, the US State Department rejected the results of the Hersh investigation. His conclusions about sabotage at Nord Stream were called a blatant lie by the press secretary of the American department, Ned Price. At the same time, earlier representatives of the American administration have repeatedly spoken about plans to prevent the work of streams, and expressed their joy at their destruction.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.