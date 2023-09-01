Investigation into Leonardo La Russa: Simone Inzaghi’s son also enters

Leonardo Apache La Russa she may have shared the alleged rape with fifteen people. And among these, as shown by the analysis of the prosecutor’s chats, reported today by the newspaper La Verità, there would also be Thomas Inzaghithe twenty-two-year-old son of the television presenter Alessia Marcuzzi and the Inter coach Simone Inzaghithe reference team of the La Russa family.

The other two DJs of the evening spent at the Apophis disco in Milan, Luca Valenti and Andrea Picerno, are also on the police list

The young man – we read in the Belpietro newspaper – who has not yet been heard by the investigators, is very close to Leonardo Apache: perhaps also for the common studios in London, where Inzaghi jr graduated in Media business. Also on the police list are the other two DJs of the evening spent at the Apophis disco in Milan, Luca Valenti and Andrea Picerno, already heard by the investigators as witnesses.

Targeted search through keywords

To locate the right files within the forensic copy of the cell phones, a targeted search was started using keywords or parts of them such as rape, “violenz”, “drogat”, “denunc”, “coca”, “roba”, “bamb” (bamba is cocaine, ed)but also the names of the boys present in the La Russa house on the morning of the alleged crime, “Sina” and “Tomm”.

