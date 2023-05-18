It is known that he recently married influencer Yasmine Driouech. But footballer Mo Ihattaren may still have to appear in court for assaulting his wife, who was still his girlfriend at the time.

The Central Netherlands police say that the investigation into that incident is still ongoing, although Yasmine Driouech tried to withdraw the report and is now even married to Ihattaren, if we can believe their Instagram pages. “But for the investigation into the incident about assault, their marriage does not matter,” said a police spokeswoman. It is not known when a decision will be made about possible prosecution.

Ihattaren was detained at the police station for a night in February after a fight with his girlfriend on his 21st birthday. She filed a report and the relationship went sour. But as soon as things went wrong, things came right again, after which she tried to withdraw the report. That, just like the marriage now, was no reason for the judiciary to stop the investigation. Incidentally, Ihattaren’s lawyer Sander Janssen does not want to say anything about the case, just like his brother, who now looks after the affairs of the football player who is barely a football player anymore. See also Emotional comeback: Mama Almuth Schult sheds tears of emotion

A few percent of his monthly salary

The incident and rekindled love with Yasmine coincide chronologically with the moment when Ihattaren’s attempt to revive his football career started to falter again. After about a month of training, the footballer has barely been to Juventus for several months now and receives one fine after another (a few percent of his monthly salary) from the illustrious Italian club. It is clear that Juventus want to fire the player they took over from PSV in 2021 and who is still under contract until 2025, this spring.

Ihattaren was recently spotted, clearly gaining some kilos, at the McDonald’s at Schiphol, together with Yasmine. The footballer was later spotted in Dubai.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also ++ May 1st: Scholz insulted, Giffey threw eggs

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: