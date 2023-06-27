The International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized this Tuesday (27) the prosecutor Karim Khan to resume the investigation into the commission of crimes against humanity in Venezuela, considering that the “internal criminal processes” of the country “do not sufficiently reflect , the scope” of the case.

The ICC Preliminary Questions Room indicated that the focus of internal investigations “generally appears to be on the direct and/or lower level perpetrators” and found that limited investigative measures had been taken. Furthermore, it was indicated that “periods of unexplained investigative inactivity appear to have occurred”.

Although it is taken into account that Venezuela is adopting “some investigative measures”, the ICC believes that “its internal criminal processes do not sufficiently reflect the scope of the investigation” total, above all, with regard to crimes of persecution and of a sexual nature .

“The internal investigations seem not to sufficiently address the forms of criminality that the Office of the Attorney General intends to investigate, referring in particular to the discriminatory detention underlying the alleged crime of persecution and the apparently insufficient investigation of crimes of a sexual nature”, he indicated. the room.

The ICC judges recalled that the conclusion “does not prevent” the Venezuelan dictatorship from being able to present in the future some material that determines “inadmissibility on the basis of complementarity”, that is, that demonstrates that the justice of Venezuela is investigating all crimes of against humanity denounced by the victims, and that the investigation of the court prosecutor is not necessary.

In addition to the prosecutor’s arguments for resuming the investigation and observations by the Venezuelan authorities against reopening the case, the judges took into account 1,875 presentations of opinions and doubts transmitted through the Section for Reparation and Victims’ Participation.

Venezuela ratified the Rome Statute, the ICC’s international treaty, in 2000, and the court’s prosecutor’s office received, in September 2018, a request from Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Peru, in which it is denounced the alleged commission of crimes against humanity by Caracas since February 12, 2014.

In November 2021, the prosecutor’s office announced that the preliminary examination initiated based on this complaint had ended and that it had decided on a formal investigation, but accompanied by a memorandum of understanding with Caracas to promote means and mechanisms that promote a national process in Venezuela.

In April last year, the country’s government asked for the ICC prosecutor’s investigations to be postponed, in favor of local authorities, who would continue to investigate the case.

However, in November prosecutor Karim Khan asked the Preliminary Questions Room to be allowed to restart the investigation because Caracas is not doing enough.

Since then, the two parties have presented their respective replies to Sala, during a process in which Venezuela accused Khan of “instrumentalizing” justice “for political ends”.