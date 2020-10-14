Highlights: Two senior Republic TV executives appear before Mumbai Crime Branch

Crime Branch questioned Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy

Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor also reached the Crime Branch office

Mumbai

Two senior Republic TV executives appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday after an FIR was registered in the fake TRP scam. On behalf of Republic TV, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy and Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor arrived at the Crime Branch office on Wednesday for questioning. Narayanaswamy arrived at the Crime Branch office at around 12 noon for questioning. At the same time, Abhishek Kapoor arrived at the Crime Branch office in Mumbai at around 4 pm from Delhi. He lives in Delhi.

Republic TV aired a document on October 10 that allegedly belonged to the Hansa Research Group. In the summons issued to Narayanaswamy and Kapoor on Tuesday, it has been said that there are reasonable grounds to believe that they are aware of certain facts and circumstances related to the document. Therefore it is necessary to record their statement. TV said in a tweet, ‘Senior executive editor Abhishek Kapoor has reached the crime branch after being summoned. Republic Network will disclose sources, will not bow down.

‘Hansa Research Group’ complained

In another tweet, the news channel said, ‘Republic Media Network stands with our executive editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy and senior executive editor Abhishek Kapoor. The Republic stands fully for the media’s right to report and its sources. ‘ The crime branch has arrested five people so far in this case. The alleged fake TRP scam came to light when ratings agency ‘Broadcast Audience Research Council’ (BARC) filed a complaint through the ‘Hansa Research Group’ alleging that some TV channels were manipulating the TRP numbers.