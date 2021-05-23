Police in Alcudia are investigating an accident that happened around 11pm on Friday night. A car, said to have been going at high speed, crashed into a lamppost, knocking it out of the ground, and then into a tree.

This was by the PAC health center in the town. The driver left the scene on foot. Police had to call the fire brigade as there was smoke coming out of the engine. The car was subsequently taken to the police station, which is near to the PAC.