Reports of workplace harassment and discrimination surfaced at the company responsible for Skull & Bones.

If you haven’t been very aware of what’s happening lately, you probably know Ubisoft Singapore for being the developers of Skull and Bones, the pirate game that is having a lot of trouble getting to market. However, for the past few months, Ubisoft has been under investigation due to cases of harassment at the company, with Ubisoft Singapore in the spotlight.

In the Ubisoft subsidiary, which has more than 500 employees, cases of Harassment, Discrimination and Pay Disparity by gender, which led to the initiation of an investigation carried out by the organization TAFEP (The Tripartite Alliance For Fair And Progressive Employment Practices).

He concludes that he has acted well in the face of the complaintsAfter some time analyzing what happened and as collected IGN, the investigation is over and a verdict has been rendered. It is favorable for the company, since concludes that Ubisoft Singapore has acted correctly before the different complaints, since it has a structured system to manage reports of misconduct. According to TAFEP, complaints have been properly analyzed and salary differences are based on performance, experience or seniority.

“We are implementing best practices at Ubisoft Singapore to ensure a safe, respectful, inclusive and equitable workplace for each of our team members,” he said. Darryl Long, one of the directors of the study. “We will continue to strive to be an exemplary company in Singapore, one that attracts and retains the best talent and creates incredible games that enrich the lives of our players.”

Let us remember that from Skull & Bones we still do not have practically nothing new for years, only words that affirm that the wait will be worth it. We’ll see if that’s really the case, because the latest news regarding development is not very encouraging, with the co-director and lead designer of the game leaving the ship after the previous dismissal of the director of the division.

