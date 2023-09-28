A Spanish investigating judge is investigating FC Barcelona and former directors of the football club due to suspicions of bribery. This is evident from a court document seen by Reuters news agency and the Spanish newspaper El Debate. The Spanish Guardia Civil police unit also confirmed that it had carried out a search at the headquarters of the technical committee of referees at the Spanish Football Association in Madrid.

It is a new step in the Negreira case, named after former deputy referee boss José María Enríquez Negreira, who received large sums of money from FC Barcelona through a private company between 2001 and 2018. Former chairmen Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, among others, are said to be involved in those transactions. Joaquín Aguirre López, the investigating judge involved, said earlier this month that the club may have benefited from “systemic corruption”. The research covers almost two decades of activities at the referee committee of the Spanish association.

In March this year, it emerged that FC Barcelona was formally accused of corruption, fraudulent management and falsification of trade documentation. So now bribery has also been added to the investigation. Spanish media suggest that FC Barcelona wanted to influence referee matters and matches with the payments to Negreira, who was part of the referee committee of the Spanish Football Federation between 1994 and 2018.

‘Defamatory insinuations’

The club itself states that it paid for technical advice reports on referees, but never tried to influence their decisions in matches. The club’s current president, Joan Laporta, spoke out about the matter in April. He then spoke of a “campaign for reputation [van de club] to discredit” with “defamatory insinuations that have nothing to do with reality.” Laporta also said that the aim of the case is “to destroy one of the symbols of Catalonia.”

Laporta’s predecessor Bartomeu put an end to the payments in 2018, after which Negreira sent a letter to the then president. In it he threatened to make the facts public if FC Barcelona did not continue the payments. They were eventually exposed through a tax investigation into Negreira’s company. According to the investigating judge, “this indicates that Negreira was aware that they had committed illicit acts of considerable seriousness in favor of Barcelona.”