Home page World

Press Split

According to investigators, the two children, aged nine and ten, were seriously injured. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Two children are attacked with a knife in Duisburg – and escape to a primary school with serious injuries. The alleged perpetrator is arrested without resistance. Why did he stab?

Duisburg – Investigations are continuing after the second attack on students in North Rhine-Westphalia within a week. According to investigators, two schoolchildren aged nine and ten were seriously injured in Duisburg – the motive of the alleged perpetrator initially remained a mystery. The two victims were out of danger, a police spokesman said that night. During the day, investigators wanted to announce further details of the case, it was said.

Investigators plan to release more details about the case later today. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking the two students on their way home. The children, a boy and a girl, were seriously injured. Investigators said the suspect allowed himself to be arrested near the crime scene without resistance after the incident. The background to the crime was still not clear hours later.

According to dpa information, the police seized a knife and a flashlight as murder weapons. The suspect hit and stabbed the children with both objects, police sources said.

21-year-old is scheduled to appear before a judge today

The investigators classified the crime as attempted murder. A corresponding arrest warrant should be obtained against the 21-year-old. He is due to appear before a judge today, who will then have to decide whether he should be remanded in custody.

The crime occurred on Wednesday around 12 p.m. in the middle of a street in a residential area in the Marxloh district of Duisburg. According to the police, the two children were able to escape to a Catholic elementary school two blocks away after the attack. A teacher came to help them there.

According to investigators, the person arrested is a German-Bulgarian. He acted as a lone perpetrator. At the crime scene, detectives in white protective suits collected numerous traces of blood for hours. NRW Schools Minister Dorothee Feller (CDU) was “shocked” by the incident. In the coming days, the affected elementary school will be closely monitored by school psychologists. dpa