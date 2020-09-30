Pune Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gone in a different direction. While talking to reporters at Pandherpur in Solapur district, Pawar was seen raising questions about the progress in the CBI’s investigation into the matter. The initial investigation of this case was done by Mumbai Police.

Pawar dismissed any talk of any political significance in the meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis last week. When asked about the suggestion of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to join NCP’s NDA on Shiv Sena’s alliance with BJP, Pawar said that no one inside the RPI (A) head of Parliament nor outside Parliament Takes seriously.

Things will be clear by the truth

Talking on the case of Sushant Rajput, he said, “The investigation may have been given to another agency (CBI) due to the Central Government not having faith in the Mumbai Police.” Pawar said, “What he (CBI) threw light on the case, we have not seen anything yet. By keeping the suicide (angle of) aside, now strange things are coming out. Now the investigation has gone in a different direction.” He said that things will be cleared when the truth comes to the fore. He was apparently referring to the NCB investigation in the drugs case.

Asked about Athawale’s remarks, Pawar said, “Does he (Athawale’s) party have a single MLA or MP? He speaks, gives advice, but does not take him seriously, neither in Parliament, nor Out only. ” Athawale had asked the Shiv Sena to form an alliance with the BJP again to form the government in Maharashtra and also suggested a formula for power sharing between the two parties.

To a question regarding the meeting between Fadnavis-Raut, Pawar said, “If a newspaper reporter or editor interviews other party leaders, it does not mean that he joins the party. “

Pawar said, “When Raut interviewed me (for Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana), he announced that he would interview Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Raut has made it clear that he will interview BJP leaders. I don’t think No comments are needed. ” Pawar said that Fadnavis will be interviewed and published but it will not have any impact on the politics of the state.

