Inquiry that investigated exchange of fire during the campaign was archived without mentioning the security team of the now governor

The PCSP (São Paulo Civil Police) archived the investigation into the shooting in Paraisópolis (SP) during Tarcísio de Freitas’ campaign event for the state government, without identifying the agents who provided the candidate’s security. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

Although police officers who participated in the operation reported that the candidate’s security team requested police support, no member of the team was mentioned in the final report of the process. The inquiry (full – 429 KB) was archived last week at the request of the Public Ministry.

At least 6 security professionals who were present at the event were heard, but none claimed to be part of Tarcísio’s team. Two federal agents claimed to be there as political supporters, while 4 military police claimed to be on intelligence-gathering duty for the police. read the full of the final operation report (1 MB).

Federal police officer Danilo César Campetti was one of Tarcísio’s supporters present during the act. In a statement to the police, he said that he attended the event, along with Tarcísio’s team. Asked if he was part of the candidate’s security, he denied it.

Fabrício Cardoso de Paiva, intelligence officer of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) also deposed the police. The federal agent claimed to have known governor-elect Tarcísio de Freitas for about 30 years and was not part of his security and did not receive any kind of remuneration from the electoral committee.

Both agents were at the scene armed and assisted in the evacuation of participants from the event after the police brought the situation under control.

The investigation was completed on December 26, without naming the governor’s staff, who were identified in reports as having participated in the episode.

The case was registered as a homicide due to police opposition. At least 8 guns fired at the time.

Felipe da Silva was driving a motorcycle and shot at the police. Felipe was shot and died at the scene. His gun was not recovered by the police.

wanted by Power360the government of São Paulo reported that “The investigation into the shooting that took place in Paraisópolis was carried out by the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP) and sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which requested that it be archived. The request was accepted by the Court.”

The incident took place on October 17 during a visit by Tarcísio to a university center in Paraisópolis. The event was interrupted by an exchange of fire in the immediate vicinity that ended in the death of a man.

At first, the politician posted on his Twitter profile that he had been attacked by criminals. The following day, Tarcísio ruled out the possibility of an attack, but said that there was a “bullying” of organized crime with its presence in the community.

Here are images of the attack in Paraisópolis on October 17:



Reproduction/Jovem Pan Police officers in Paraisópolis; exchange of gunfire in the community interrupts visit by Tarcísio de Freitas