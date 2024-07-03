Genoa – The Mayor Marco Bucci at the moment “he is not under investigation” by the Genoese prosecutors as part of the corruption investigation that led to the arrest of Paolo Signorini, Giovanni Toti, Aldo Spinelli and Matteo Cozzani on 7 May. This was confirmed by the prosecutor of Genoa Nicola Piacente. But the prosecutors, in particular in light of the statements of the port manager Lucia Tringali, are carrying out further investigations into the Calata Concenter case, which was approved by the port management committee on 19 July 2022 with a subsequent decree by the reconstruction commissioner Marco Bucci on 12 August.

During the interrogation, Tringali confirmed the pressure from Signorini and Bucci to speed up the process by carrying out an anomalous procedure, but he also said that the former president of the port authority and the commissioner, in order to circumvent the problem of the “expired terms” for the update of the extraordinary plan, have identified a “different dies a quo”, that is, they would have asked to post-date the intervention plan to also include Calata Concenter.

According to leaks, if the documents confirm the postdating, the prosecutors could hypothesize the crime of abuse of office (but they will have to demonstrate that he was acting to favour Aldo Spinelli) or evaluate whether it was a administrative offencewith the simultaneous sending of the documents to the Court of Auditors to assess any possible damage to the treasury.