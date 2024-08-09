New accusations

New charge for the former senator and owner of private TV, who also answers for two illicit financings to political parties. According to the prosecutors, he contributed decisively to the exchange of favors between the former president of the Liguria Region and the giant of large-scale distribution. The defense: “Schizophrenic accusations, the indictment in the Toti trial says different things”

Tommaso Fregatti, Matteo Index





3 minute read