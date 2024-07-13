Genoa – “Toti has made several requestsgranted, to be able to receive visits from representatives of the regional and national center-right. In the letter he sent to his lawyer yesterday, Toti writes that he will meet again with the friends of his political movement, the allies and all those he will be able to see to talk about the future; on Monday it is likely that he will also meet Salvini. Good, we want to meet him too”.

This is what the Ligurian parliamentarians of the 5 Star Movement Luca Pirondini and Roberto Traversi wrote in a note. This morning they sent a request to the Court of Genoa to be able to meet President Giovanni Toti. “We would also like – the parliamentarians declared – to be authorized to go to his home to be able to confer with him ‘on issues of public interest and current political affairs’, as he wrote in his letter, but above all to tell him one thing: to resign to safeguard the future of our region. We asked the Judge for Preliminary Investigations of the Court of Genoa – they add – to be able to meet him because we would also like to have the privilege of speaking with the President to express our concern arising from the paralysis to which Liguria is forced due to his behavior. Paralysis that can cost Ligurian citizens dearly with regards to healthcare, infrastructure, PNRR funds and other issues. The future that Toti is talking about is the vote, and that is why he should resign”.