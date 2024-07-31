Liguria, Ermini leaves the Pd leadership and chooses Spinelli’s group: “Surprised and embittered by the instrumentalizations”

The Democratic Party representative David Ermini leaves the national leadership of the party, to which he had been appointed as an independent. Ermini himself communicated this to the president of the Democratic Party Stefano Bonaccini. The farewell, expected by many, after having chosen the position of president of Aldo Spinelli’s holding.

“This morning during a phone call with the president of the Democratic Party Stefano Bonaccini I expressed to him my sincere astonishment and my bitterness for the exploitation that has been made and that continues on my role in the national management”. He declared David Ermini, a member of the Democratic Party, who has been president of the Spinelli Group holding company for a few days. “I would never have thought that taking on a professional role could cause embarrassment, which is evidently affected by the situation and climate in Genoa and Liguria. For this reason, since I do not want to create any difficulties for the Democratic Party, I have told President Bonaccini that I will leave the National Directorate”.

Only yesterday the former Democratic minister Andrea Orlandocandidate in pectore for the center-left in the next regional elections in Liguria, called David Ermini to ask him to evaluate “carefully” the opportunity to resign from the position of president of the Spininvest holding company, which belongs to the group of Aldo Spinelli, investigated with the former governor Giovanni Toti for corruption, believing that this choice could expose “to misunderstandings and exploitation”.