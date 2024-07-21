Genoa – “I learned from Matteo Catani (CEO of Gnv, ed.) that Aldo Spinelli had occupied the areas of the Carbonile. We didn’t have a dossier on him. We certainly didn’t know all the facts that Spinelli was doing, but we were aware of his illegal occupation of the areas”.

The shipowner said this, as emerges from the documents of the investigation that led to Giovanni Toti being placed under house arrest Gianluigi Aponte during his hearing at the prosecutor’s office as a person informed of the facts. Aponte had ended up in wiretaps for a harsh outburst with the then president of the Port Authority Paolo Emilio Signorini (also under house arrest after more than two months in prison, ed.). “Here I learn that his organization has practically decided to give an additional 14,000 square meters to Spinelli… and anyway if you want to give him the whole port of Genoa, well, and we’re just watching, but well, things are starting to get a little indecent… but that’s enough, I’m telling you, things are going to end badly because now either you give me this space or else I’ll really sue you all, that’s enough, that’s enough because I’m bored here, let’s say kindness is taken for stupidity… well, what’s happening to our group is indecent, it’s not acceptable, it’s a lack of respect”, he thundered.

The prosecutors asked Aponte the reason for that outburst. “It arose from the fact that Spinelli – Aponte’s response to prosecutors Federico Manotti and Luca Monteverde – had obtained many areas in the port of Genoa and despite us having made only one request it was denied. My phone call was not addressed directly to Signorini, but to his collaborators. The person who had told me that these areas would be assigned to Spinelli was Catani… he was bitter because Spinelli was able to obtain any area of ​​the port he requested”.

Aponte then explained that having met Toti several times “for matters relating to the port” and that he is not aware of having ever given funding to the Governor’s Committee. At the end of July 2021 he also participated in a summit with the president and the mayor Marco Bucci. “It was a meeting linked, in general terms, to the development of the port and the impact on the city. We also talked about the new breakwater and the lengthening of the docks, with a view to creating new spaces to receive the new supercontainer ships. We had also talked about the possibility of unifying the port areas in order to create a single hub for container storage”.