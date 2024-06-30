Genoa – The former president of the port Paolo Signorini and the entrepreneur Aldo Spinelli “they had established a privileged relationship with respect to other port operators”. A public employee friend of Signorini told investigators this when questioned as a person informed of the facts the day after the arrests on May 7. She is the woman who paid for the catering (over 13 thousand euros) of the daughter of the former president of the port. According to investigators, Signorini returned the money to her in several installments, with the 15 thousand euros received from Spinelli always in cash.

“Signorini told me he received a lot of pressure and that Spinelli was pressuring him for practices of his interest”, she told the magistrates. The woman added a specific episode from July 2022, precisely in the days in which Spinelli had offered to give Signorini the 15 thousand euros for the catering of the wedding of the daughter. The couple were at the home of the then president of the ADSP at the time: “Signorini made me understand that he could receive benefits from Spinelli for some matters of interest to him. She used a phrase that I didn’t understand at the time: ‘she hit me’. When I asked him what it meant he told me that Spinelli had offered him money – Luca Monteverde told the prosecutor – At that moment I had the feeling that he had accepted the offer”.

In the information sent by the investigators of the yellow flames to the Prosecutor’s Office on 10 June and filed in the documents of the Review, it is also clarified that During the interrogation, Signorini allegedly lied, saying that he had also returned the money to the woman via bank transfers.as these are much more recent payments, dating back to this spring, made following a request for help from the woman who was in financial difficulty also following an IT scam she had suffered. In the report, the investigators reiterate that both Aldo Spinelli and his son Roberto said that the port entrepreneur had given 15 thousand euros in cash to Signorini. During questioning, he denied it, saying he had won that money at the casino.