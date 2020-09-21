On July 17, 2014, during Operation Protective Edge, a missile carried by a drone exploded on a Gaza terrace, killing three children. The device is Israeli, but a part found by an investigator from the NGO Al Mezan, stamped Made in France, establishes a legal link between a war crime and a French industrialist. An investigation has been investigated since 2018 by the “crimes against humanity” pole of the Paris court.

How did you show your interest in this case?

Alice odiot It is a story that I had spotted in the media, even if it had remained discreet there. I live with questions of justice, what it is to do justice. This is why these war crimes interest me: what can you do when you can neither punish nor forgive? These are crimes that seem abstract. With Sophie Nivelle-Cardinale (who co-produces – Editor’s note), we were keen to make it concrete, to give the victims a face.

You followed Yamin, Al Mezan’s investigator, for several months …

Alice odiot We have chosen to enter this story through his work. He will notice the small part (a position sensor useful for guiding the missile, produced by the company Exxelia – Editor’s note) and, suddenly, find a meaning in his work: this piece of metal, where is inscribed the name of ‘a French company, gives the possibility of a complaint. Usually, looking for incriminating material never works. Firstly, because the Israeli body responsible for receiving complaints never takes action. This makes mourning for families impossible. This is what interested us.

Did you encounter any difficulties in this research?

Alice odiot The investigation was very complex to conduct. Even once we found the use of this part, not least thanks to the unexploded missiles that Yamin found. It is an absolutely essential part, since it controls the missile’s fins, which are used to steer it.

What consequences can this type of investigation have, both legal and for companies that trade in war?

Alice odiot As far as companies are concerned, either they will understand that they should not sign their war material, or they will help to create a case law, but I do not really believe in it … France is a very big exporter of arms. Could this ever be called into question? We are on a very interesting legal crossroads to explore. That a company which produces material intended for military use can be accused of complicity in war crimes, it is dizzying! But we are faced with such a powerful lobby that I do not see how it could let it go.

Before we get to that, there should be a trial. Are you confident?

Alice odiot We are initially satisfied to have been able to reach this point … But, yes, it could take place, for the moment the complaint continues to be investigated in France. We are not immune to a dismissal in six months, but for the moment the action is not at all extinct. What is incredible from a diplomatic point of view is that a judge is interested in the military action of a foreign power. We come up against the arms lobby, but also the Quai d’Orsay and defense. As much to say to you that they did not answer any of our requests for maintenance …