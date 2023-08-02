An investigation conducted by the independent Russian portal Viorstka revealed that Russia has been circumventing sanctions imposed by the West after its invasion of Ukraine, importing goods prohibited for military use through schemes involving China and the autonomous territory of Hong Kong.

The report showed that hundreds of millions of dollars worth of lathes, processors and semiconductors from Western countries have been sold to Moscow, in defiance of measures imposed by the United States and the European Union.

According to the investigation, in the last six months alone, Russia imported more than US$ 502 million in chips from Western companies, which are intended for the production of missiles and other weapons.

Viorstka gained access to confidential Russian customs data and interviewed people involved in the logistics of the goods and Russian businessmen who explained illegal supply schemes.

“Our investigation has shown that Russia can import practically anything from anywhere in the world, from a chip for civil and military use to a turbine for an Airbus. In the plots through third countries, western companies participate, and the Russian authorities circumvent with successful European and American sanctions”, pointed out the investigation of the independent vehicle.

Among the goods illegally imported, lathes for the arms industry, spare parts for civil aviation and iPhones stand out, adding up to US$ 389 million.

The investigation also found that most Western electronic components enter Russia through routes that pass through China and Hong Kong. Three Hongkonese companies were identified as suppliers of more than 70 million electronic components shipped to Russia in the first six months of 2023.

As an example, the investigation highlighted the Russian X-101 cruise missiles, manufactured by the Russian corporation KTRV and used in Ukraine. These missiles contain Intel processors and Xilinx and Texas Instrument chips, as well as a transceiver from Analog Devices Inc.

Among the western companies cited in the report, Analog Devices Inc, Xilinx and Texas Instrument had components valued at more than US$98, 75 and 38 million, respectively, passing through Russian customs in six months.

The German company Infineo, the largest in the semiconductor business in its country, was also mentioned in the investigation, having indirectly exported semiconductors to Russia worth more than US$ 28 million.

In addition, other western companies, such as Marvell (chip manufacturer), Cypress Semiconductor and Amtel, also had goods exported to Russia, adding significant values.

Intel and AMD processors reached Russian territory, with purchases reaching figures in excess of US$ 169 million and US$ 35 million, respectively.