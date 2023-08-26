Man oh man, the good name of EVs appears to be falsely smeared. Shame!

It was already ‘probably’, but Automobilweek now dares to state with certainty: based on research, EVs appear not to be responsible for the major fire on the Freemantle Highway. This barge, which went up in flames, was the subject of discussion for several weeks. It is currently still in the former banana terminal of the Eemshaven in Groningen.

When the general public heard that there were a lot of EVs on board, the conclusion was quickly drawn. After all, EVs are known for being able to ignite just like that and then almost impossible to extinguish. In that respect they are just like (old) Italian exotics. Unfortunately not in most other aspects, by the way.

It shows once again how you can draw the wrong conclusions based on suggestions, gossip and backbiting. Because thorough research now shows that the fire was (almost) certainly not started by an ignited EV. This conclusion is drawn from a number of facts.

Firstly, the vast majority of EVs are on the four of twelve decks, which have not gone up in flames. At first it was thought that these were crisscrossed between the other cars. But apparently practically all the cars that didn’t catch on fire are EVs.

Secondly, the fire was ultimately relatively ‘easy’ to extinguish. Or at least easier than you might expect when 500 EVs go on fire. After all, once they go, there is no saving them. And that an EV fire can smolder for days to weeks. Multiply that by 500 and you would have an uncontrollable fireball. The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) notes after the initial investigation:

‘no fire onboard a ro-ro (roll-on/roll-off) or PCTC (Pure Car and Truck Carrier) has been proven to have been caused by a factory-new EV’ IUMI, exonerates EVs

So a few caveats still exist. 1) Was there perhaps a young used EV on board? 2) no cause found does not always mean no cause present. But yes, you can always keep ant fornicating. So on behalf of all the miscreants in the car community: sorry EVs. Your name has been cleared with this one. Whose deed.

