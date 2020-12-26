The media success story of the summer made more than one newspaper dream. The investigation of the magazine “Society” on the Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès affair has sold 400,000 copies, going so far as to provoke, such as concert tickets from music stars, a juicy black market for resale. No need to watch for offers on the Internet anymore, because this remarkable work, carried out over 4 years by journalists Pierre Boisson, Maxime Chamoux, Sylvain Gouverneur and Thibault Raisse, is now published in book form.

Everything is disproportionate in this case: the five-fold murder, the twists and turns, the mystery hovering over the disappearance of the main protagonist and the spectacular announcement of his arrest in October 2019. Sometimes reality goes beyond fiction, XDDL’s journey is an embodiment of it . It is the story of a failed entrepreneur, a small-time crook debtor to all his friends, a fickle husband, father of four children, determined to live an improbable American dream with, as a canvas of background, a family under the influence of a religious sect. With its skilfully constructed and captivating narrative, its impeccable style, its singular characters and a cleverly maintained suspense, this “non-fiction” has nothing to envy the most fascinating thrillers as journalists have strived to explore all the avenues. , to draw the multiple threads of the personality of the alleged criminal and to dissect his links with his relatives. The investigation is so successful that click sites have shamelessly plundered it, before television takes over to feed its summer reports or its often touted programs. The rights have already been acquired for a series project. Before, maybe an adaptation for the cinema.

“Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, the investigation”. So Lonely / Marabout, 192 pages, 15.90 euros.