The Russian Investigative Committee has closed the fraud case against General Ivan Tsokov, who was killed in a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Military investigators have closed the criminal case against Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, in which the main defendant is the former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov.

The case against Tsokov was closed on non-rehabilitating grounds – due to his death. The case materials against another defendant – Moiseyev – were separated into a separate proceeding. He is being held in a pretrial detention facility.

Related materials:

Tsokov died a year ago in Berdyansk

The death of Oleg Tsokov, who held the post of deputy commander of the Southern Military District (SMD), was reported on July 12 last year by State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev.

The parliamentarian recalled that in 2022, Tsokov was seriously wounded and, due to his health, could not return to the special military operation (SMO) zone.

This is a man who has been in such troubles that few people could even dream of. Andrey Gurulev State Duma deputy

Related materials:

Popov asked to prosecute unnamed Russians for treason

According to the investigation, the former commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army, Major General Ivan Popov, acted as part of an organized group together with Tsokov and businessman Moiseyev. Popov was arrested on May 21.

On July 4, military investigators brought the final charges against Popov, he is accused of especially large-scale fraud, and the Investigative Committee also added a charge of official forgery to the general.

At the same time, Popov asked to prosecute unnamed Russian citizens for treason. He asks to initiate a criminal case in connection with the alleged leak of secret data on his case to Ukraine.

The general believes that there was espionage by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), who obtained Russian documents marked “secret”. The Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into Popov’s statement.