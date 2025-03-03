New research from the Salk Institute (USA) Provide now New knowledge about the origins of life and presents convincing evidence that supports the hypothesis of the RNA world. The study, published in ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (Pnas ) ‘Reveals an RNA enzyme that can make precise copies of other functional RNA chains, while allowing new variants of the molecule to arise over time.

In depth

These notable capabilities suggest that the first forms of evolution may have occurred at the Molecular Scale in RNA. The findings also bring scientists to recreate life based on RNA in the laboratory. When modeling these primitive environments in the laboratory, scientists can try directly Hypothesis about how life could have begun on earth, or even on other planets.

Scientists can use DNA to track the history of evolution from modern plants and animals to the first unicellular organisms. But what happened before is not clear yet. Double chain DNA propellers are excellent for storing genetic information. Many of these genes, ultimately, encode proteins: complex molecular machines that perform all kinds of functions to keep cells alive. What makes RNA unique is that these molecules can do a bit of both.

More details

They are formed by extended nucleotide sequences, similar to DNA, but can also act as enzymes to facilitate reactions, as well as proteins. So,It is possible that RNA has served as a precursor to life as we know it? Scientists have been exploring this idea for years, focusing especially on the ribzymes of RNA polymerase: RNA molecules that can make copies of other RNA chains.

During the last decade, these researchers have been developing Ribzymes of RNA polymerase in the laboratory, using a form of evolution directed to produce new versions capable of replicating larger molecules. But most have a fatal defect: they cannot copy the sequences with sufficient precision.

Throughout many generations, So many errors are introduced in the sequence that the resulting RNA chains no longer resemble the original sequence and have lost their function completely. Now, the last Ribzyme of RNA polymerase developed in the laboratory includes a series of crucial mutations that allow it to copy a RNA chain much greater precision. In these experiments, the RNA chain that is copied is a “hammer head“, a small molecule that splits other RNA molecules into pieces.

To take into account

The researchers were surprised to discover that the ribzyme of RNA polymerase Not only did functional hammer sharks replicate preciselybut, over time, new variations of hammer sharks began to emerge. These new variants behaved similarly, but their mutations made them easier to replicate, What increased their evolutionary aptitude and led them to finally dominate the laboratory hammer shark population.

The findings highlight the critical importance of the loyalty of replication to make evolution possible. The precision of the copy of the RNA polymerase must exceed a critical threshold to maintain hereditary information along multiple generations, and this threshold would have increased as the evolution RNAs increased in size and complexity. Scientists are also interested in knowing what else could happen once this mini “RNA world“You have gained more autonomy.