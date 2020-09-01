The billions in the balance sheet scandal at the payment processor Wirecard has political consequences. The Greens, together with the FDP and the Left, are campaigning for a parliamentary committee of inquiry, as the parliamentary groups announced on Tuesday. The processing of the case is likely to drag on well into the election year 2021 and could potentially cause problems for the CDU and the SPD.

The Greens see the Federal Ministry of Finance, led by SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, responsible for clearing up the matter. The financial supervision BaFin is subordinate to the ministry. “Despite special meetings, inquiries and many opportunities, the federal government has not managed to clear up the Wirecard scandal comprehensively and thoroughly for months,” criticized the Green finance politician Danyal Bayaz in Berlin. “There are still many questions and inconsistencies.” Therefore, an investigative committee is now necessary, for which the FDP and the Left had previously pleaded. “Now all mistakes have to come to light quickly: mistakes that can be traced back to incorrect structures, human error or political misconduct.”

According to the FDP, the three parliamentary groups already held preliminary talks on Tuesday about the specific investigation. This should be formulated by Tuesday next week. FDP finance politician Florian Toncar hopes that the committee of inquiry can start in September. Left-wing politician Fabio De Masi said that the three groups are not far apart when it comes to analyzing the problem, which is why it can be done quickly.

THE CHAIR MAY GO TO AFD

The Greens, FDP and Left together have over 25 percent of the votes in the Bundestag and can thus force a committee of inquiry. You are not dependent on the votes of the right-wing populist AfD. This could nevertheless be given the chairmanship, as it is the turn of the next investigative committee according to the usual procedure in the Bundestag. The AfD would have the right to propose. The chairman of the AfD parliamentary group in the Berlin House of Representatives, Georg Pazderski, asked RTL to chair the committee for his party. He brought Kay Gottschalk into play, who is a member of the Bundestag finance committee. This had also spoken out in favor of a committee of inquiry on Tuesday.



With a committee of inquiry, additional files can be viewed and additional witnesses can be questioned. The establishment is a classic instrument of the opposition. In the post-war period there were dozens of committees of inquiry, often on defense policy and corruption cases, but also on disasters and attacks. Financial topics are extremely rare. In 2016 and 2017 there was a committee of inquiry into cum-ex tax fraud. Around 80 witnesses were questioned for many months. Still, the political responsibility for dividend tax tricks from banks and investors has never been fully clarified.



STRICTER RULES FOR STOCK DEALS BY BAFIN EMPLOYEES?

Wirecard had to file for bankruptcy in June after auditors discovered air bookings in the balance sheet in the billions. The investigators accuse ex-boss Markus Braun and other managers of having inflated total assets and sales through sham deals at least since the end of 2015. Banks and investors have been cheated out of billions. Parts of the company are now being sold. The call center subsidiary in Leipzig is being taken over by the Munich fintech ID Now.



Private share transactions by BaFin employees also caused displeasure at the latest special meeting of the Finance Committee. The government now wants to put the rules to the test – unlike initially planned – as shown in a written response from the Federal Ministry of Finance to a request from the Greens politician Bayaz. The applicable regulations would be “currently reviewed, particularly with regard to possible restrictions on the trading of financial instruments of supervised companies by BaFin employees”.



In the months before the Wirecard bankruptcy, BaFin employees increasingly traded with the payment processor’s papers. “That doesn’t throw a good light on financial supervision,” said Bayaz. BaFin boss Felix Hufeld has shown himself to be open to tougher rules in the finance committee. “When it comes to financial supervision, there must be no suspicion of a conflict of interest.”



The SPD criticized that the accounting scandal could have been exposed much earlier. The anti-money laundering unit FIU sent two “valuable reports” to the State Office of Criminal Investigation in Bavaria at the beginning of 2019, said the Wirecard expert of the SPD in the Bundestag, Jens Zimmermann, referring to statements at the special meeting of the finance committee on Monday evening. It was also about former board members of the payment processor from the Munich area who were involved in strange transactions. “The much-scolded customs unit apparently had the hot lead on this case in 2019.” The clues were then silted up and not followed up by the public prosecutor in Bavaria.

