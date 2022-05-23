The decisions of the judge at the conclusion of the preliminary hearing

Paola – The gup of the Court of Paola this morning at the conclusion of the preliminary hearing that began on Friday decided to indict the former Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero and the other suspects (including his daughter Vanessa and his nephew Giorgio) for corporate crimes and bankruptcy relating to four companies based in Calabria.

The

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS