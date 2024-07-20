The Attorney General, Counselor Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, ordered an immediate investigation into the arrested Bangladeshis who gathered and caused riots in a number of the country’s streets the day before yesterday.

A team of members of the Public Prosecution began investigating the arrested defendants. The investigations, which were conducted under the direct supervision of the Public Prosecutor, revealed that they committed the crimes of gathering in a public place, demonstrating against their country’s government, with the intent to cause riots, prevent and disrupt the implementation of laws and regulations, disrupt the interests of individuals, harm them, expose them to danger, prevent them from exercising their rights, disrupt traffic, attack and destroy public and private property, deliberately disrupt means of transportation, call for and incite such demonstrations, film visual and audio clips of such acts, and publish them on the Internet. These acts constitute crimes that affect state security and disturb public order, and are likely to endanger the interests of the state. The Public Prosecutor ordered their pretrial detention pending investigations. The Public Prosecutor ordered the defendants to be referred to an urgent trial.

The Attorney General called on all those residing in the country to abide by its laws and not to be led by such calls and actions, as they constitute crimes that have a serious impact on society and are severely punished for their perpetrators.