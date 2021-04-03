Donald Trump’s chief financial officer is the focus of the investigation against the former president of the United States. Will he be prosecuted or will he be a key witness?

New York – After the presidential turmoil at the end of Donald Trump’s term of office, litigation is about to flood: In New York, Georgia and Washington DC, criminal investigations against Trump are currently ongoing, along with 29 civil trials.

Manhattan’s chief prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, has been investigating Trump for years. Initially “only” because of hush money payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, now he is also looking through heaps of tax documents from the ex-president. The accusation: fraud. The suspicion: Trump manipulated his sales downwards for years and therefore paid too few taxes. At the same time, he artificially corrected real estate prices upwards and therefore received cheaper loans from banks – including the Trump Tower in Manhattan, the Trump Hotels in New York and Chicago and the Seven Springs property in Westchester County.

Investigators focus on Donald Trump’s chief financial officer: “I don’t think he wants to spend his retirement in prison”

The explosive spiral around Donald Trump has been turning faster for a good two weeks. First, Trump’s former confidante and lawyer, Michael Cohen, publicly opposed the ex-president. Meanwhile, Cohen hit loudly CNBC already eight times with chief prosecutor Vance.

in the new Yorker Cohen finally moved Trump’s chief financial officer and accountant Allen Weisselberg into focus. The 72-year-old, who has been taking care of Donald Trump’s financial fortunes since 1973, is about to turn against Trump, said Cohen. Weisselberg’s sons, Barry and Jack, are also closely linked to Trump’s business conduct. And: “He will not let his sons go to jail,” said Cohen, calling on Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump’s chief financial officer, on the scene.

Investigation against Donald Trump: “Breaking the Silence”

Again Business Insider reports, she also turns against America’s ex-president. She wants to “break her silence,” explains her lawyer. Compared to the Business Insider he also confirmed that her ex-husband’s family was being investigated. Cohen again suspects that the latter is about to cooperate with the public prosecutor. “I don’t think he wants to go to prison for his retirement,” he told im new Yorker.

In fact, the New York prosecutors are trying to get Weisselberg to cooperate. As the New York Times Reported last Wednesday, they have requested personal bank records and are questioning gifts Weisselberg and his family are said to have received from Donald Trump.

Investigations against Donald Trump: Again, his former lawyer gets the ball rolling

The 73-year-old Allen Weisselberg has so far not been accused of any wrongdoing like that Frankfurter Rundschau* reported. Accordingly, neither he, his lawyer nor the public prosecutor’s office have so far issued an opinion. Since Weisselberg has been managing the finances of the “Trump Organization” for decades, his bank records, which have now been requested by the prosecutor, could at least accelerate the ongoing investigation.

Although the Trump file currently revolves around the allegations of fraud, the hush money payment from 2016 is not off the table yet. Again, it was Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen who at some point pleaded guilty and got the ball rolling. The parallel to the current allegations of fraud against Trump: At that time, too, Cohen claimed that Allen Weisselberg was involved in the affair.