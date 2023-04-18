Dhe British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must make himself available to the House of Commons Ombudsman for an investigation into compliance with parliamentary standards. He is accused of failing to disclose that his wife Akshata Murty, who comes from a wealthy family, has shares in a childcare agency that is receiving funding from a new government pilot scheme. Sunak announced on Tuesday via a spokesman that he was always ready to participate in the investigation and to clarify that he had always acted transparently.

Last month Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt unveiled a pilot scheme that would provide payments for new educators, especially those who want to be placed through placement agencies, at the presentation of the budget for the current year. The PM’s wife owns shares in the Koru Kids recruitment agency, which could benefit from the new scheme.

The Prime Minister did not disclose this fact when questioned days later before a House of Commons committee on the childcare scheme, and when asked whether he needed to report a conflict of interest, replied, “No, all my details will be disclosed through normal channels “. A few days later, however, Sunak wrote a letter to the relevant parliamentary committee that he had disclosed his wife’s shares in the agency to the management of his own house, the Prime Minister’s Office; an updated list of possible conflicts of interest of members of the government will be published shortly.

Independent of this list, however, there is an obligation for members of the House of Commons – and all holders of government office belong to one of the two chambers of Parliament – ​​to be aware at all times of whether they may find themselves in conflicts of interest through economic or other activities. The code of conduct for MPs stipulates that this should be made public “fair and frank”.