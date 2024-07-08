MoD: Western countries and OPCW preparing investigation into Russia’s use of chemical weapons in the North-Eastern Front

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the United States, Germany and Ukraine are preparing an investigation against Russia. This was stated by the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops (RCBZ), Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.

“One of the so-called independent states is supposed to initiate an investigation and fabricate evidence that Russia used toxic chemicals during the SVO,” he explained.

According to him, the US has already allocated about 400 thousand dollars for falsification of evidence. Kirillov noted that the US fully controls the activities of the OPCW.

In order to settle scores with states that Washington does not like, an attribution mechanism was created in the organization, which was used to investigate cases of chemical weapons use in Syria. Igor Kirillovhead of the NBC protection troops

In March, Russia notified the OPCW of Kyiv’s plans to carry out a terrorist attack with American chemical weapons.

Earlier, the Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW and the Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Vladimir Tarabrin reported on Kyiv’s plans to carry out a terrorist attack with American chemical weapons. According to him, the OPCW was notified of this.

“They also reported on plans by Ukrainian special services, uncovered by the Russian FSB, to carry out terrorist attacks against Russian military personnel, government officials, and political and public figures using a US-produced analogue of the toxic substance BZ,” he said.

Photo: Pavel Lvov / RIA Novosti

Tarabrin noted that the substance is included in List 2 of the Annex on Chemicals of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Tarabrin later said that the OPCW had received information from Russia and would carefully check the recorded facts. He also expressed hope for a “balanced” and depoliticized position by the organization.

In May, the OPCW responded that “both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of using chemical weapons,” but “the information available to the secretariat is not sufficiently substantiated.”

The Ukrainian Armed Forces used chemical weapons in the Soledar and Artemovsk directions

In 2023, Yan Gagin, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said that the Ukrainian military had used chemical weapons in the Soledar and Artemovsk directions. According to him, there were reports of nausea, vomiting, and dizziness among Russian soldiers.

He also noted that this is not the first time that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have used chemical weapons. “This has actually happened along the entire front line, when industrial copters sprayed substances from special containers that caused nausea, suffocation, and coughing,” he said.